Police investigating cause of fatal N12 crash

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the cause of a crash near Hopetown in the Northern Cape which led to the death of six-year old twin boys.

A bus crashed into the donkey cart the boys had been sleeping on while the children's parents had pulled over into the breakdown lane on the N12 to secure the donkey to the cart.

The mother and father escaped the incident physically unharmed and no one on the bus was injured.

ER24's Chris Botha says: “Nobody in the bus was injured. The SA Police Service are at the scene and they’re investigating the cause of the accident.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)