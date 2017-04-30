Numsa to mark 30th anniversary with celebration on May Day

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will be celebrating 30 years of what it calls an unbroken struggle to fight for workers and the poor with a birthday celebration on Workers Day.

Numsa says its 30th anniversary gives it a chance to reconnect with the rich history of the workers struggle and to revive its revolutionary credentials.

The union says it has chosen Durban as a venue because it’s where the then revolutionary movement Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) was launched in 1985.

It has criticised the current Cosatu, saying it has allowed the corruption of the African National Congress.

Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo says they will be celebrating Workers Day with the newly formed trade union federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

“The important thing about this is the unit of metalworkers. For the past 30 years Numsa has been strong. We’ve called all former Numsa officer bearers and people from KwaZulu-Natal who’ve built Numsa.

“We’ll be celebrating this 30 years and we want to make sure that it’s a successful celebration. We took a decision as officer bearers that we must make sure the unit of metalworkers is paramount.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)