Numsa to mark 30th anniversary with celebration on May Day

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Numsa to mark 30th anniversary with celebration on May Day

The union says it has chosen Durban as a venue because it’s where the then revolutionary movement Cosatu was launched in 1985.

FILE: Picture: Numsa.
FILE: Picture: Numsa.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will be celebrating 30 years of what it calls an unbroken struggle to fight for workers and the poor with a birthday celebration on Workers Day.

Numsa says its 30th anniversary gives it a chance to reconnect with the rich history of the workers struggle and to revive its revolutionary credentials.

The union says it has chosen Durban as a venue because it’s where the then revolutionary movement Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) was launched in 1985.

It has criticised the current Cosatu, saying it has allowed the corruption of the African National Congress.

Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo says they will be celebrating Workers Day with the newly formed trade union federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

“The important thing about this is the unit of metalworkers. For the past 30 years Numsa has been strong. We’ve called all former Numsa officer bearers and people from KwaZulu-Natal who’ve built Numsa.

“We’ll be celebrating this 30 years and we want to make sure that it’s a successful celebration. We took a decision as officer bearers that we must make sure the unit of metalworkers is paramount.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA