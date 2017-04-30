Man fighting for his after being stabbed in neck with bottle
Officials say they found the man lying on the ground, and upon assessing him discovered that his injury is life threatening.
JOHANNESBURG – A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed with a broken bottle along Lavender Road near the Bon Accord Dam in Pretoria.
Paramedics say reports from the scene indicate that the man was stabbed with the broken bottle in the neck.
Man fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the neck along Lavender Rd Near Bon Accord dam @JacaNews @ewnupdates @News24 @Beeld_Nuus— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) April 30, 2017
Officials say they found him lying on the ground, and upon assessing him discovered that his injury is life threatening.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha says, “The man was in a very critical condition. Paramedics worked on the scene to stabilise him, and he was then transported to a specialised hospital in Pretoria where he is receiving further care.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.