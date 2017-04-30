Man fighting for his after being stabbed in neck with bottle

Officials say they found the man lying on the ground, and upon assessing him discovered that his injury is life threatening.

JOHANNESBURG – A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed with a broken bottle along Lavender Road near the Bon Accord Dam in Pretoria.

Paramedics say reports from the scene indicate that the man was stabbed with the broken bottle in the neck.

Man fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the neck along Lavender Rd Near Bon Accord dam @JacaNews @ewnupdates @News24 @Beeld_Nuus — Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) April 30, 2017

Netcare 911's Chris Botha says, “The man was in a very critical condition. Paramedics worked on the scene to stabilise him, and he was then transported to a specialised hospital in Pretoria where he is receiving further care.”