Joe Mpisi: ANC must do the right thing and recall Zuma

SACP Gauteng's chairperson Joe Mpisi says the party has resolved that Zuma must step down and the ANC should use its prerogative and recall its president.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng has reiterated its stand that President Jacob Zuma has over stayed his welcome in government.

The African National Congress (ANC)-aligned party is currently holding its Chris Hani commemoration rally at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

Provincial chairperson Joe Mpisi says the party has resolved that Zuma must step down, and the ANC should use its prerogative and recall its president.

The SACP leadership was welcomed with songs and chants, mostly in respect to Blade Nzimande.

When all were seated, Mpisi gave a welcome address and reiterated that the President is no longer fit for office.

“Comrade Zuma is not the programme of the party; we have pronounced it and it is the prerogative of the ANC to do the right thing by recalling the President.”

He says former party leader Chris Hani's legacy should be respected and those who are involved in corruption within leadership in the tripartite alliance - should be held to account in honouring Hani’s memory.

The event will also celebrate the lives of Oliver Tambo and Solomon Mahlangu.

At the same time, former Ekurhuleni mayor Mondli Gungubele says the ANC no longer represents what it stands for, and should reconfigure itself.

He says the ANC is operating differently to what its forebears stood for.

Gungubele criticized the ruling party, saying its leading the country into a crisis.

He says those who will be voting in Parliament during the motion of no confidence should at least be able to sleep with a clear conscience after that further urging the m to ‘do the right thing’.

He says the ANC has decayed in recent years all thanks to corruption and individuality.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)