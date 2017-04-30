JMPD seeks 1,500 new recruits to boost policing

The department is looking for candidates between the age of 18 and 35 who have the highest sense of justice and integrity.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says it’s looking for 1,500 men and women living within the jurisdictions of the metro to undergo police training.

It says candidates who complete the training course successfully, will stand a chance to become metro police officers of the City.

Community safety MMC Michael Sun says he’s looking for candidates between the age of 18 and 35- who have the highest sense of justice and integrity to join JMPD to serve and protect the residents of Johannesburg.

“This is our first step to boost our policing in the City, it’s also a major step for us to create jobs for the brave young men and women.”