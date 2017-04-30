‘Govt must move swiftly to implement Fica Bill’
The DA shadow finance minister David Maynier says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba can delay sections of the bill
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say government must now move swiftly to implement the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) Bill.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be requesting the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, to schedule a meeting to discuss this.
At the same time, the Congress of the People (Cope) says pressure will come from the country’s citizens to prevent President Jacob Zuma from hindering its execution.
Cope says money laundering and financial terrorism are some of the biggest threats to the economy, but now that the bill has passed there are no hiding places for corrupt syndicates.
The party’s Dennis Bloem says, “Citizens have made their voices heard.”
“He’s got wide discretion... he could delay the bill or sections of the bill and that why we have to monitor the implementation of the bill.”
Bloem says the Gupta's and Zuma must know that their time is running out in South Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
