Gabriel Jesus header gives City 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scored the equaliser which set City to draw 2-2 with a battling Middlesbrough side.
LONDON – Gabriel Jesus headed the decisive equaliser as Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away to a Middlesbrough side battling for Premier League survival on Sunday.
Former City striker Alvaro Negredo put Middlesbrough ahead seven minutes before halftime with a shot from the centre of the box that went in off the inside of the post.
Sergio Aguero pulled City level in the 69th with a penalty hotly disputed by Boro after Marten de Roon was ruled to have brought down substitute Leroy Sane.
Eight minutes later Boro went ahead again when Calum Chambers shot high into the net in a goalmouth melee after efforts from Stewart Downing and Negredo were kept out.
But Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus, in his first start since returning from an injury layoff, had the last word with a fine header from Aguero's cross five minutes from time to keep City in the Champions League berths.
More in Sport
-
Spurs beat local rivals Arsenal to keep up title challenge
-
United held at home by Swansea after Sigurdsson strike
-
Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
-
Joshua wins world titles with 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko
-
Nadal on track for 10th Barcelona triumph after reaching final
-
Gutsy Mladenovic ends Sharapova comeback at Stuttgart
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.