City of CT responds to nearly 700 fire incidents in 6 months

Between October 2016 and mid-April this year, the DRMC has provided more than 500,000 meals, 28, 000 blankets and close to 5,000 mattresses.

The City of Cape Town says at least 650 structures have been destroyed in a fire in Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says in the past six months it's had to respond to nearly 700 fire-related incidents affecting its residents.

The latest statistics look at incidents where the City's disaster risk management centre (DMRC) and non-governmental organisations (NGO) partners have had to respond by providing meals, blankets or shelter to people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fires.
Between October 2016 and mid-April this year, the DRMC has provided more than 500,000 meals, 28, 000 blankets and close to 5,000 mattresses.

The City's JP Smith has called on residents to act responsibly, saying the negligence from substance abuse as well as unsafe electrical connections are some of the main reasons these fires start.

Smith adds the city will keep promoting the narrative of fire prevention.

“The DRMC also runs a fire-wise safety awareness programme which involves the door-to-door distribution of calendars and pamphlets with safety tips on prevention of fires and what to do when a fire occurs. The City’s fire and rescue service conducts similar awareness sessions at schools, early childhood development centres, old-age care facilities and in communities.”

WATCH: Finding hope in the ashes: Cape Town rallies round to help fire victims

