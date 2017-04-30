Bronkhorstspruit crash taxi driver laid to rest

The Gauteng Education Department says government needs to check how learners are transported during long distance travels.

About ten days ago, a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the Groblersdal Road, killing 18 children and two adults.

The department says the children involved in the accident lived in Mpumalanga, receiving schooling in Gauteng.

On Saturday, the department attended the funeral of the driver involved in the accident.

The Gauteng Education Department says investigations must be concluded before anyone can be blamed.

The department adds it will be attending the funerals of all those involved.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the learners were coming from a school in Gauteng and heading back to a town in Mpumalanga.

He says there are no policies governing this kind of situation.

“We’d hate to learn from an accident but I can tell you that from this one there are many things that we need to change.”

Lesufi says these pupils were travelling to Gauteng to access isiZulu as a subject.

“We need to find a mechanism with the provincial government that side. How can we manage this particular process of ensuring that language is available?”

Lesufi says the department will be attending funerals in various provinces this week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)