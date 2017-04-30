Bronkhorstspruit crash taxi driver laid to rest
The Gauteng Education Department says government needs to check how learners are transported during long distance travels.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says government needs to check how learners are transported during long distance travels.
About ten days ago, a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the Groblersdal Road, killing 18 children and two adults.
The department says the children involved in the accident lived in Mpumalanga, receiving schooling in Gauteng.
On Saturday, the department attended the funeral of the driver involved in the accident.
The Gauteng Education Department says investigations must be concluded before anyone can be blamed.
The department adds it will be attending the funerals of all those involved.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the learners were coming from a school in Gauteng and heading back to a town in Mpumalanga.
He says there are no policies governing this kind of situation.
“We’d hate to learn from an accident but I can tell you that from this one there are many things that we need to change.”
Lesufi says these pupils were travelling to Gauteng to access isiZulu as a subject.
“We need to find a mechanism with the provincial government that side. How can we manage this particular process of ensuring that language is available?”
Lesufi says the department will be attending funerals in various provinces this week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
‘Govt must move swiftly to implement Fica Bill’
-
ANC ready for a female president - Lindiwe Sisulu
-
Lotto results: Saturday 29 April 2017
-
Ramapahosa: It’s time for ANC to rebuild itself
-
Lindiwe Sisulu warns ANC against allowing liberation movement to hit rock bottom
-
Police still hunting for Bishop Lavis principal stabbing suspect
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.