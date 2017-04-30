Bronkhorstspruit crash: ‘Dept to wait for probe results before laying blame’
MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department will not lay any blame in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus accident before the exact cause of the crash is released.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department will not lay any blame in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus accident before the exact cause of the crash is released.
Lesufi and Mpumalanga Community Safety and Security MEC Pat Ngomanea have attended the funeral of the driver involved in the accident, which claimed the lives of 18 children and two adults.
The department says it has taken the decision to treat all families involved in the crash equally.
About ten days ago, the minibus taxi collided with a truck on the Groblersdal road.
Lesufi says other funerals will take place in various provinces next week.
“We’ve committed ourselves both as Gauteng and Mpumalanga provincial government that we’ll attend all the funerals because we believe it’s very important for government to support the families.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa urged to take action over state capture inquiry
-
Police to continue monitoring Jonkershoek after violent protests
-
Slain Cologny boy still not identified - police
-
NSRI issues shark warning along Southern Cape coast
-
ANC renewing itself for supporters, says Ramaphosa
-
Mildred Oliphant: Workers should be aware of their rights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.