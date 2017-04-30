Bronkhorstspruit crash: ‘Dept to wait for probe results before laying blame’

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department will not lay any blame in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus accident before the exact cause of the crash is released.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department will not lay any blame in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus accident before the exact cause of the crash is released.

Lesufi and Mpumalanga Community Safety and Security MEC Pat Ngomanea have attended the funeral of the driver involved in the accident, which claimed the lives of 18 children and two adults.

The department says it has taken the decision to treat all families involved in the crash equally.



About ten days ago, the minibus taxi collided with a truck on the Groblersdal road.

Lesufi says other funerals will take place in various provinces next week.

“We’ve committed ourselves both as Gauteng and Mpumalanga provincial government that we’ll attend all the funerals because we believe it’s very important for government to support the families.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)