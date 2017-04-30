BLF denounces reports on Malikane transformation speech
News 24 reported that Malikane told people attending an event organised by the BLF that they must take up arms to achieve such transformation.
JOHANNESBURG – Advisor to the finance minister Chris Malikane has refuted the reports that he has warned South Africans to be prepared for the worst if radical economic transformation is to succeed.
News 24 reported that Malikane told people attending an event organised by the Black First Land First Movement (BLF) that they must take up arms to achieve such transformation.
He has described the reports as fake news and fabrications, saying there are people trying to tarnish his name.
BLF says it’s shocked to see what it calls a blatant lie about what Malikane said at the event, saying he was clear in rejecting violence or an armed uprising.
The movement’s Deputy President Zanele Lwana says the comments reported are not correct.
“It’s the same white propaganda on their project to publish untrue fake news, particularly about black leaders in this country or anyone who seems to be advocating to a radical transformation of the economic agenda. Their report is incorrect on what were the proceedings of Chris Malikane’s lecture.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
