Biker dies after collision with Kudu on R512

JOHANNESBURG - A motorbike rider was killed on Sunday morning on the R512 between Lanseria and Harties when he collided with a Kudu.

At 07.30am, paramedics from ER24 were dispatched to the scene where they found the rider, his bike and the Kudu lying several meters apart from each other.

Upon assessment, they found that the rider sustained multiple fatal injuries.

Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead.

The Kudu was also found dead.

A witness explained that he saw the rider and his bike flung into the air, but did not know the man collided with the animal.

It was only when he pulled over to assist when he noticed the animal lying on the side of the road.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)