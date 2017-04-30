4 killed, 2 injured in Carletonville crash

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a crash on the R501 on Sunday morning.

Four people were killed and two others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the R501 in Carletonville.

On Sunday morning, paramedics arrived at the scene and found two people inside the vehicle had sustained fatal injuries, while it appears the other two were killed when they were ejected from the vehicle. They were found several meters away from the car.

ER24'S Werner Vermaak says, “Two other people were found inside the vehicle with moderate injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. However, its understood six occupants were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate.”