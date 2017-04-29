Sunderland down as Hull hold on for point at Saints

Sunderland's fate looked set when Bournemouth's Josh King side-footed in the winner in the 88th minute after a swift counter-attack.

MANCHESTER, England - Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League ended on Saturday when they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth, leaving them 13 points adrift with four games remaining after Hull City held on for a goalless draw at Southampton.

Sunderland's fate looked set when Bournemouth's Josh King side-footed in the winner at the Stadium of Light in the 88th minute after a swift counter-attack.

A Hull defeat would have given Sunderland a stay of execution and when Southampton were awarded a penalty at St. Mary's in the final minute there was a glimmer of hope for David Moyes's team.

But Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic dived low to save Dusan Tadic's penalty in the final minute and earn the 17th-placed Tigers a vital point in their own battle against the drop.

Sunderland had some chances but top scorer Jermain Defoe was not at his sharpest and, not for the first time this season, the home supporters flooded out of the ground before the final whistle.

"My feeling at the start of the season was it was going to be a hard graft," Moyes told BBC Radio.

"But ultimately today I feel for the supporters. They pay their hard-earned cash to come to the stadium and we have not given them enough this season," he said.

Middlesbrough, who play on Sunday at home to Manchester City, are in 19th place on 27 points while Swansea, who are at Manchester United on Sunday, are on 31 points and Hull are on 34.

The only other goal on a low-key Saturday, with none of the top seven teams playing, came at the Hawthorns where Jamie Vardy struck the winner for Leicester against West Brom in the 43rd minute.

Vardy finished with confidence after Shinji Okazaki latched on to a poor back pass from Salomon Rondon.

Stoke City were held to a goalless draw at home to West Ham while Crystal Palace were hosting Burnley later on Saturday.

On Sunday, leaders Chelsea are away to Everton while second-placed Tottenham are at home to North London rivals Arsenal.