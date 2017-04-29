Six-year-old twins killed on N12 after bus crashes into family car
The boys’ parents had pulled over onto the side of the road on the N12 last night to secure the donkey to the cart.
JOHANNESBURG – Six-year-old twin boys have died near Hopetown after a bus crashed into the donkey cart they had been travelling in.
The boys’ parents had pulled over onto the side of the road on the N12 last night to secure the donkey to the cart.
A short while later a bus swayed into the breakdown lane, crashing into the cart.
While the mother and father managed to jump out of the way, both children, who had been sleeping at the back of the cart, died on the scene.
No other fatalities or injuries were reported.
ER24’s Chris Botha says police are now investigating the cause of the crash.
“The two boys were found about 100 meters apart when we arrived at the scene and parts of the donkey cart were also badly damaged and killed the donkey instantly.
“Paramedics examined the two boys at the scene but tragically they died there due to the severe injuries that they had sustained.”
More in Local
-
Law expert welcomes Zuma’s move to sign Fica bill into law
-
Buthelezi says SA’s potential economic investment is great despite downgrade
-
Ayanda Dlodlo: No talk of bailout for SABC
-
Christopher Panayiotou trial into murder of his wife to continue next week
-
Zuma signs Fica bill into law
-
Still unclear if ANC will take action against its MP over fraud allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.