Six-year-old twins killed on N12 after bus crashes into family car

The boys’ parents had pulled over onto the side of the road on the N12 last night to secure the donkey to the cart.

JOHANNESBURG – Six-year-old twin boys have died near Hopetown after a bus crashed into the donkey cart they had been travelling in.

The boys’ parents had pulled over onto the side of the road on the N12 last night to secure the donkey to the cart.

A short while later a bus swayed into the breakdown lane, crashing into the cart.

While the mother and father managed to jump out of the way, both children, who had been sleeping at the back of the cart, died on the scene.

No other fatalities or injuries were reported.

ER24’s Chris Botha says police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

“The two boys were found about 100 meters apart when we arrived at the scene and parts of the donkey cart were also badly damaged and killed the donkey instantly.

“Paramedics examined the two boys at the scene but tragically they died there due to the severe injuries that they had sustained.”