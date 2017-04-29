Shosholoza Meyl train accident may have been caused by human error - Prasa
The train had been on its way to Queenstown when it experienced technical problems and needed its locomotives to be swapped.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says an accident involving the Shosholoza Meyl train, which left two people injured, may have been caused by human error.
The rail agency is investigating the incident at the Malan Train Station near Wellington on Wednesday.
The train had been on its way to Queenstown from Cape Town when it experienced technical problems and needed its locomotives to be swapped.
It's during the coupling process that there was a collision.
Prasa's Mthuthuzeli Swartz said, “One scenario is that it could be a human error, meaning the driver of that locomotive did not what he needed to do timeously in terms of applying brakes.”
Swarts says the problem could also lie with the brakes.
“Alternatively it could be that there could have been a problem in the brakes systems and that prevented him from applying brakes timeously for a smooth coupling.”
