Powerball results: Friday 28 April 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 28 April are as follows:

PowerBall: 08, 23, 24, 40, 44 PowerBall: 07

PowerBall Plus: 13, 20, 21, 41, 45 PowerBall: 06

