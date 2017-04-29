Police to conduct stop and searches across Gauteng this long weekend

Spokesman kay Makhubele says shopping malls and other business centres will not be spared during patrol operations.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say road blocks and stop and searches will be the order of the weekend on the province’s roads and have urged motorists to be patient.

Spokesman Kay Makhubele says shopping malls and other business centres will not be spared during patrol operations.

Makhubele says people should report crime promptly to allow law enforcers to act accordingly.

“The police will make sure that they are visible on those areas and also urging the community to look out for suspicious people and indicate to police who are nearby so that we can make sure that those people are arrested.”