Police to conduct stop and searches across Gauteng this long weekend
Spokesman kay Makhubele says shopping malls and other business centres will not be spared during patrol operations.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say road blocks and stop and searches will be the order of the weekend on the province’s roads and have urged motorists to be patient.
Spokesman Kay Makhubele says shopping malls and other business centres will not be spared during patrol operations.
Makhubele says people should report crime promptly to allow law enforcers to act accordingly.
“The police will make sure that they are visible on those areas and also urging the community to look out for suspicious people and indicate to police who are nearby so that we can make sure that those people are arrested.”
More in Local
-
Still unclear if ANC will take action against its MP over fraud allegations
-
Cosatu insists Zuma still invited to address its May Day rally despite uproar
-
Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders saddened by passing of two initiates
-
Eskom describes DA claims over anti-nuclear meddling as misleading & malicious
-
ANC not worried about prospects of Zuma being booed by some Cosatu members
-
NPA confident it has solid evidence linked to alleged coup plotter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.