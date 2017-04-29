NPA confident it has solid evidence linked to alleged assassinator

Ramosebudi has now applied for legal aid, but has already indicated that he intends to apply for bail when his case is back in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is confident it has evidence to link the man behind an alleged assassination plot with the crime although it needs time to decide whether more charges should be added.

Elvis Ramosebundi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Nineteen people, including cabinet ministers appeared on the list, which he allegedly wanted to kill using snipers.

The Hawks view the threats made by Ramosebudi as extremely serious while the NPA says it will ask the court to send the 33-year-old for psychiatric observation.

Ramosebudi has now applied for legal aid, but has already indicated that he intends to apply for bail when his case is back in court on Tuesday.

The state says it will oppose bail.

Details of how the accused planned to execute his alleged assassination plan alone remains unclear for now.

The Hawks believe he acted alone, although he did apparently approached potential donors to ask for funds to help execute his plan.

WATCH: Coup plot suspect charged

The Hawks have distanced themselves from media reports which reveal names of Cabinet ministers and other political figures who are apparently on an anti-state capture hit list.

Gupta-owned news channel ANN7 has been broadcasting a list of people it claims the plot mastermind Ramosebudi planned to kill.

Both the Hawks and the NPA have refused to name the alleged targets of the plot.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said, “All information must remain confidential and I cannot confirm or deny that those are the names. The fact of the matter is that this matter is being handled at a higher level and only the investigating officer has that information.”

Ramosebudi is an unemployed 33-year-old man who says he can’t recall whether he had visited a mental institution before.

The Hawks say he approached potential donors asking for R140 million to fund his operation which involved snipers.

Investigators say they monitored Ramosebudi for almost seven months and intercepted letters which he sent to potential donors.

Although the NPA says at this stage there is no need for treason charges to be added, spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says they are confident the decision to charge him was not a premature move.

“That will not lead to an embarrassment because we believe, as the State, it’s our duty to protect the citizens of this country.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)