Police still hunting for Bishop Lavis principal stabbing suspect

Wayne Abrahams was assaulted at the Bishops School of Skills more than a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Police say no arrests have been made in connection with a brutal attack on a Bishops School of Skills principal.

Wayne Abrahams was assaulted at the technical school in Bishop Lavis more than a week ago.

It’s believed the assault is linked to threats Abrahams had been receiving, warning him not to take disciplinary action against a 15-year old learner who had shot a fellow pupil last month.

The victim had been shot and wounded in the leg.

Cape Town Police are still trying to track down Abrahams’ attacker following the stabbing at the school.

Abrahams had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, head and shoulders just before school was due to start.

Police arrived on scene after the suspect had fled.

At the time the learner was shot, Community members told Eyewitness News the attack was gang-related.

The alleged shooter, who is currently in the care of his parents, is appearing in court next week.