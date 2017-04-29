Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders saddened by passing of two initiates
JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders has sent condolences to the families of two initiates who died in different initiation schools in Kwa-Mhlanga this week.
The house says the cause of the death have not yet been established but preliminary report shows that there was some negligence from the traditional surgeons.
House of Traditional Leader’s Chairperson, Kgoshi Mokoena, says they are shocked by the deaths because they come on the first week since the opening of the schools.
Mokoena says while they are waiting for post-mortems for to determine the exact cause of their death, they will be doing everything possible to prevent more deaths.
“We’re so sadden by this and we didn’t expect it. But we want to convey our condolences to the family and friends of the initiate who passed on. It was not supposed to be because one death is deaths too many.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
