Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders saddened by passing of two initiates

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
Go

Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders saddened by passing of two initiates

Chairperson Kgoshi Mokoena says they are shocked by the deaths because they come on the first week since the opening of the schools.

FILE: A picture of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape province. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A picture of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape province. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders has sent condolences to the families of two initiates who died in different initiation schools in Kwa-Mhlanga this week.

The house says the cause of the death have not yet been established but preliminary report shows that there was some negligence from the traditional surgeons.

House of Traditional Leader’s Chairperson, Kgoshi Mokoena, says they are shocked by the deaths because they come on the first week since the opening of the schools.

Mokoena says while they are waiting for post-mortems for to determine the exact cause of their death, they will be doing everything possible to prevent more deaths.

“We’re so sadden by this and we didn’t expect it. But we want to convey our condolences to the family and friends of the initiate who passed on. It was not supposed to be because one death is deaths too many.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA