Mixed reaction from opposition after Fica Bill is signed into law

The DA fears the implementation of the Fica Act may be delayed while Cope says Zuma may be prevented from hindering its execution.

JOHANNESBURG - While opposition parties have welcomed the signing of the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) Bill, some also have reservations.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) fears that the implementation of the Fica Act may be delayed by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Cope says the pressure will come from citizens to prevent the president from hindering its execution.

Cope says money laundering and financial terrorism are some of the biggest threats to the economy.

The DA says Gigaba needs to take decisive action and set out clear time frames and budgets for the implementation of the bill.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says President Jacob Zuma has tried everything to delay the Fica Bill.

“These dodgy character must know that from now on, there will be an increase scrutiny of their bank accounts. Transparency will be the order of the day and there is no place to hide.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency’s Bongani Ngqulunga says Zuma is now comfortable with the bill and what it will do for the country.

“This includes tax evasion, money laundering and the financing of terrorism and illicit financial flows.”

The amendments also make it harder for persons who are involved in illegitimate activities or tax evasion to hide behind legal entities like shell companies and trusts.

