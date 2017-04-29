Law expert welcomes Zuma’s move to sign Fica bill into law

Law experts say the signing of the Fica bill into law brings the country in line with international norms and standards.

JOHANNESBURG – As President Jacob Zuma puts his signature on the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill law expert says this is an important piece of legislation as it will strengthen South Africa’s ability to deal with money laundering.

The president says he is now confident that the minor changes adopted by the National Assembly have answered his concerns on its constitutionality.

Zuma earlier referred the bill back to parliament because of concerns he had about warrantless searches.

He was warned that failure to sign the bill into law would expose the country to intense scrutiny and monitoring from financial action task force and that this may have damaging repercussion on the country’s economy.

Law experts say the signing of the Fica bill into law brings the country in line with international norms and standards.



Executive secretary of the council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution Lawson Naidoo.

“This is a big step forward and it’s something it’s something that ASAC welcomes very warmly.”

The Presidency’s Bongani Ngqulunga says Zuma is now comfortable with the bill and what it will do for the country.

“This includes tax evasion, money laundering and the financing of terrorism and illicit financial flows.”

The amendments also make it harder for persons who are involved in illegitimate activities or tax evasion to hide behind legal entities like shell companies and trusts.

