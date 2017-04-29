Labour Minister urges workers to familiarise themselves with workplace rights

Thousands of people are expected to attend several May Day rallies across the country on Monday to pay homage to the country's working class.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country prepares to commemorate Worker’s Day, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has encouraged workers to understand their workplace rights.

The day is observed by workers from more than 80 countries.

Oliphant says it's important for workers to familiarise themselves with legislation that protects them.

“If they don’t have a clear understanding, we’re open as the Department of Labour, they can ask us on what is this particular clause, its meaning to them as the workers and the implication of it and how legislation is protecting them.”