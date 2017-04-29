Jonkershoek calm following violent protests
A group of residents in the Fish Point area began protesting over housing and service delivery issues.
CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored to the Jonkershoek area in Stellenbosch following a few days of violent protests.
A group of residents in the Fish Point area began protesting over housing and service delivery issues.
They want CapeNature to provide them with land that was promised to them two decades ago.
But CapeNature says the land the protesters are on, belongs to the national Public Works Department.
During the protest, several buildings were torched, with one person arrested.
CapeNature's Justin Lawrence said, “The protests has affected us, with the Jonkershoek offices and the scientific services offices were set alight during the early hours of Thursday morning and Friday morning.”
