Eskom describes DA claims over anti-nuclear meddling as misleading & malicious

Khulu Phasiwe says the two organisations have done work for Eskom in the past and have indeed been beneficiaries of funding from them.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has described as misleading and malicious claims that it bought the silence of anti-nuclear research groups such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) with millions of rands.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) made known its intensions to write to Parliament, requesting that the power utility urgently appear to respond to the allegations.

He says Eskom is ready to respond to Parliament if and when they are summoned.

“We’ll go to Parliament as soon as we receive these summons by DA to go and explain how the research has been conducted and how it has been conducted over a period of time. plus the fact that we’re actually sponsoring this.”

Earlier this week, the Western Cape High Court set aside nuclear agreements signed by government with vendor countries, declaring them unlawful and unconstitutional.

DA’s Natasha Mazzone said these allegations are serious and should be probed immediately.

“These allegations are serious and are indicative of alleged corruption that has captured our government and state-owned entities. The DA will certainly continue to fight against the onslaught of state capture.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)