Business leaders meet with Zuma ahead of WEF Africa summit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
Go

Business leaders meet with Zuma ahead of WEF Africa summit

CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: EWN.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders have been given the opportunity to voice their concerns to President Jacob Zuma ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, set to take place in Durban next week.

CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues, some of which are in the public domain and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.

The Presidency says some of the issues raised by the country’s business leaders ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa, which are in the public domain, include the nuclear programme.

The Western Cape High Court ruling this week that government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.

But the president has reiterated that the programme will be implemented at a scale and pace that the country can afford.

CEOs and the president also discussed the minerals and petroleum resources development amendment bill, which he hopes can be processed soon.

He says business and government are two important pillars and must work together.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA