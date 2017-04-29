Business leaders meet with Zuma ahead of WEF Africa summit

CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.

JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders have been given the opportunity to voice their concerns to President Jacob Zuma ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, set to take place in Durban next week.

CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues, some of which are in the public domain and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.

The Presidency says some of the issues raised by the country’s business leaders ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa, which are in the public domain, include the nuclear programme.

The Western Cape High Court ruling this week that government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.

But the president has reiterated that the programme will be implemented at a scale and pace that the country can afford.

CEOs and the president also discussed the minerals and petroleum resources development amendment bill, which he hopes can be processed soon.

He says business and government are two important pillars and must work together.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)