Business leaders meet with Zuma ahead of WEF Africa summit
CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.
JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders have been given the opportunity to voice their concerns to President Jacob Zuma ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, set to take place in Durban next week.
CEOs have been given the opportunity to table issues, some of which are in the public domain and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities.
The Presidency says some of the issues raised by the country’s business leaders ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa, which are in the public domain, include the nuclear programme.
The Western Cape High Court ruling this week that government's decision to call for proposals for the procurement nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.
But the president has reiterated that the programme will be implemented at a scale and pace that the country can afford.
CEOs and the president also discussed the minerals and petroleum resources development amendment bill, which he hopes can be processed soon.
He says business and government are two important pillars and must work together.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
2 people killed in separate Kempton Park accidents
-
Concerns over implementation of minimum wage resurface
-
Labour Minister urges workers to familiarise themselves with workplace rights
-
DA urges Gigaba not to delay implementation of Fica bill
-
Six-year-old twins killed on N12 after bus crashes into family car
-
Law expert welcomes Zuma’s move to sign Fica bill into law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.