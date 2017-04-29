Ayanda Dlodlo: No talk of bailout for SABC

Recently, reports of a R1 billion bailout surfaced after it emerged that the broadcaster was battling to compensate its staff.

JOHANNESBURG – Cabinet says there is no talk of a bail out of for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) but a strategy is being discussed to better the broadcaster going forward.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was speaking at the post cabinet meeting briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

Recently, reports of a R1 billion bailout surfaced after it emerged that the broadcaster was battling to compensate its staff.

Dlodlo says the recent reports about a financial bailout are incorrect.

“There’s no discussion about a financial bailout. The discussion is about assistance through the SABC, which might not emanate in a financial bailout.”

She says the composition of the interim board is an indication of what Parliament thought was best for the broadcaster.

“I found it as an anomaly that Parliament did not look at that issue of ensuring that the board is balanced to the point where it deals with the problematic areas of the SABC.”

Dlodlo says alongside the financial issues, the board is also considering human resource matters and the labour relations environment at the SABC.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)