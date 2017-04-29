2 people killed in separate Kempton Park accidents
In one incident, emergency services say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, with the driver fleeing the scene.
JOHANNESBURG – With traffic police vowing to increase roadblocks this weekend, two people have been killed in two separate crashes in Kempton Park.
ER24’s Werner Vermaak said, “Sadly, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead.”
In a separate incident, two vehicles collided, killing one person.
Vemaak adds, “ Upon assessment, paramedics found that the driver was trapped underneath the overturned vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene. Three other people were found with minor injuries on the scene and they were taken to hospital for further care.
He says local authorities were at both scenes and will conduct an investigation.
At the same time, Gauteng police have promised to carry out searches and roadblocks this weekend.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said, “Police will make sure they are visible. We urge communities to look out for suspicious people and alert the police so that they can be arrest [should they do anything illegal.”
6 INJURED IN BLOEMFONTEIN ACCIDENTS
Six people have been injured in two separate accidents in Bloemfontein in the Free State, one on the R64 near the Bains Game Lodge and the other on Church Street.
At both scenes, the vehicles collided with bakkies.
At the accident on the R64, paramedics found some of the injured still trapped in the wreckage.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha said, “It’s very odd that you have two Volkswagens slam into the rear of bakkies in the same evening, with the same amount of people in them and leaving a total of six people injured. We are now urging people to be careful and reduce speed.”
