Zuma: Majority of black people still economically disempowered

Speaking at the Freedom Day celebrations in KZN, President Jacob Zuma didn’t shy away from promoting radical economic transformation.

President Jacob Zuma addressing Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi on 27 April 2017. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma addressing Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi on 27 April 2017. Picture: GCIS
20 minutes ago

UMHLABAUYALINGANA – President Jacob Zuma says the majority of black people remain disempowered and this is one of the reasons why radical economic transformation needs to be implemented.

Zuma was speaking at the national Freedom Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The president was warmly received by residents in Manguzi as he was joined by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

He didn’t shy away from promoting radical economic transformation.

“The majority of black people are still economically disempowered and are dissatisfied with the economic gains from liberation.”

At least R92 million will also be spent to upgrade the local police station in Manguzi in an attempt to deal with cross-border crime.

