[WATCH LIVE] PAC stalwart Philip Kgosana laid to rest

Philip Kgosana passed away at a Pretoria hospital last week after a short illness.

CAPE TOWN - Former Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Philip Kgosana is being laid to rest.

In 1960, he led more than 30,000 anti-pass law protestors.

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial funeral for the veteran.

