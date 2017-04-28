Sanef concerned by threats to media freedom

Sanef says journalists have been manhandled and pepper sprayed, while others have had cellphones confiscated by police.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it's concerned over what it calls a spate of events that have the potential to erode media freedom.

It's been reported investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika recently received death threats in the wake of his hard-hitting reports on controversial developments at Eskom.

It says there have been cases where reporters have been blocked from gathering information at public events and newsworthy scenes.

The forum is also concerned about a break-in at the SABC's offices at Parliament where senior journalists' computers were stolen.

Sanef's Sam Mkokeli said, “Generally the environment in which we operate, like going out to gather news including public protests and accident scenes, we are getting bullied by police officials and members of society. We are deeply worried about this.”

