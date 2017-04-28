Sadtu backs calls for Zuma exclusion at Cosatu May Day event
Sadtu says it's communicated with Cosatu and told the federation it must stick to its resolution that Jacob Zuma should leave his position.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says it agrees with those unions who believe President Jacob Zuma should not address Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) May Day rally, but South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says he should still speak at the event.
On Wednesday night, it emerged that the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) had told Cosatu that Zuma should not speak on Monday, as it would be inconsistent with the trade union's resolution that the president should step down.
Two other unions say they haven't taken a decision on the matter, while another group says it won't comment on the issue at all.
But Satawu's general secretary Zenzo Mahlangu says they disagree with that.
“He is still the president of the African National Congress, he is the president of the country."
Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers say they haven't made a decision on the issue while the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s national executive committee hasn't yet met.
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union says they're not going to say whether they believe Zuma should come and also won't say if they have communicated with Cosatu on this issue.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
