Prasa probes Shosholoza Meyl train accident near Wellington

The train had been on its way to Queenstown from Cape Town on Thursday when it experienced technical problems.

CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is investigating a Shosholoza Meyl train accident near Wellington that left several people injured.

The train had been on its way to Queenstown from Cape Town on Thursday when it experienced technical problems and needed to stop at Malan station.

Two locomotives had failed and needed to be swapped with a train that was on its way from Johannesburg.

Prasa's executive manager for Mainline Passenger Services Mthuthuzeli Swartz says during this process something went wrong, leading to

“There was what we call hard-coupling, what that means is that the train itself, the locomotive, instead of coupling with the coaches, was hard and uncontrolled. So, as a result, the impact was quite high.”

Swartz says as a result of the impact, several passengers were slightly injured. Two were taken to Paarl hospital, while others were treated on the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong.