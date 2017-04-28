Organisations continue to hail judgement to set aside govt’s nuclear plans
Energy expert Chris Yelland says this shows that government has been pursuing nuclear power in haste.
JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape High Court's judgment to set aside government's nuclear plans continues to be welcomed by various organisations.
Energy expert Chris Yelland says this shows that government has been pursuing nuclear power in haste.
Earlier this week, the court ruled that the decision to call for proposals for the procurement of nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.
Yelland says the government has a chance to conduct the process and in a fair and transparent manner.
“The government has to do it right, start with a clean slate and get new agreements in place before the nuclear procurement can proceed.”
More in Local
-
Ndileka Mandela joins calls for Jacob Zuma to step down
-
Gauteng police respond to Fleurhof electricity protest
-
Maimane: Coalition with current ANC not an option
-
Zuma: Majority of black people still economically disempowered
-
Sadtu backs calls for Zuma exclusion at Cosatu May Day event
-
Hawks expect more arrests in plot to kill Zuma, Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.