Organisations continue to hail judgement to set aside govt’s nuclear plans

Energy expert Chris Yelland says this shows that government has been pursuing nuclear power in haste.

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape High Court's judgment to set aside government's nuclear plans continues to be welcomed by various organisations.

Energy expert Chris Yelland says this shows that government has been pursuing nuclear power in haste.

Earlier this week, the court ruled that the decision to call for proposals for the procurement of nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Yelland says the government has a chance to conduct the process and in a fair and transparent manner.

“The government has to do it right, start with a clean slate and get new agreements in place before the nuclear procurement can proceed.”