'Hawks leadership issues in Mbalula’s hands'
Fikile Mbalula and former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza have been at opposite ends after a court ruled Ntlemeza should step down.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet is leaving Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to handle the issue of leadership at the Hawks.
Mbalula and former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza have been at opposite ends after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza should step down immediately.
Mbalula instructed Ntlemeza to vacate his office and appointment an acting head of the unit a week ago.
Ntlemeza has since requested a restraining order to stop Mbalula from hindering him from doing his job.
Dlodlo says the matter was not discussed by Parliament.
“I think he is handling the issue, there are labour related matters here, I’m not at liberty to discuss what it is that the minister of police and general Ntlemeza have agreed upon.”
LISTEN: Should Parliament intervene in Ntlemeza standoff with Mbalula?
(Edited by Winnie Thelestane)
More in Local
-
SA’s Gift Ngoepe takes Major League Baseball by storm
-
Cosatu expects Zuma to address ‘disciplined members’ on May Day
-
'Alleged coup plotter has a case to answer'
-
City of CT changes electricity billing to promote equity
-
Cabinet adds to chorus for swift probe into Bronkhorstspruit crash
-
City Power working on restoring power to Fleurhof
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.