'Hawks leadership issues in Mbalula’s hands'

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet is leaving Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to handle the issue of leadership at the Hawks.

Mbalula and former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza have been at opposite ends after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza should step down immediately.

Mbalula instructed Ntlemeza to vacate his office and appointment an acting head of the unit a week ago.

Ntlemeza has since requested a restraining order to stop Mbalula from hindering him from doing his job.

Dlodlo says the matter was not discussed by Parliament.

“I think he is handling the issue, there are labour related matters here, I’m not at liberty to discuss what it is that the minister of police and general Ntlemeza have agreed upon.”

