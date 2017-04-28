Hawks distances themselves from published names on hit list

Gupta-owned news channel ANN7 has been broadcasting a list of people it claims coup suspect Elvis Ramosebudi planned to kill.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have distanced themselves from media reports which reveal names of Cabinet ministers and other political figures who are apparently on an anti-state capture hit list.

The 33-year-old made his first appearance in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority have refused to name the alleged targets of the plot.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said, “All information must remain confidential and I cannot confirm or deny that those are the names. The fact of the matter is that this matter is being handled at a higher level and only the investigating officer has that information.”

The court heard on Friday that Ramosebudi allegedly went to big companies asking for donations to fund his assassination plot.

Ramosebudi is an unemployed 33-year-old man who says he can't recall whether he had visited a mental institution before.

The Hawks say he approached potential donors asking for R140 million to fund his operation which involved snipers.

Investigators say they monitored Ramosebudi for almost seven months and intercepted letters which he sent to potential donors.

Although the NPA says at this stage there is no need for treason charges to be added, spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says they are confident the decision to charge him was not a premature move.

“That will not lead to an embarrassment because we believe, as the State, it’s our duty to protect the citizens of this country.”

