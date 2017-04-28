Gauteng police respond to Fleurhof electricity protest

Ndileka Mandela joins calls for Jacob Zuma to step down
It's understood the community members near Florida are angry after not having power over the past few days.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are closely monitoring a protest in Fleurhof near Florida on Friday morning where residents are protesting over electricity.
Residents have barricaded Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres.
Motorist are being warned to avoid the area.
The police's Kay Makhubele says: "Police are still on the scene monitoring the situation. No one was reported injured, or damaged property. No one was arrested."
