Gauteng police respond to Fleurhof electricity protest

JOHANNESBURG – Police are closely monitoring a protest in Fleurhof near Florida on Friday morning where residents are protesting over electricity.

It's understood the community members are angry after not having power over the past few days.

Residents have barricaded Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres.

Motorist are being warned to avoid the area.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: "Police are still on the scene monitoring the situation. No one was reported injured, or damaged property. No one was arrested."