'Government has failed to build inclusive economy'
Daryl Glaser of Wits University says if it wasn’t for corruption, South Africa would be more advanced that it is today.
CAPE TOWN – Daryl Glaser, head of political sciences at Wits University, says government has failed to build a fast-growing and inclusive economy.
Many experts say South Africa has come a long way since the 1994 elections, but various factors have hindered the type of growth we should be experiencing, such as corruption and poor governance.
The latest Gini index, a study of inequality in countries, has revealed South Africa is in the bottom five of the most unequal countries in the world in terms of income distribution.
Namibia, Haiti, Botswana and the Central African Republic are also at the bottom.
Glaser says many people are still excluded from South Africa's economy.
“On top of that is the problem of state capacity and corruption as the new elite attempt to establish themselves mainly through state resources.”
He says South Africa should be further ahead in terms of economic growth than what it is now.
“Although we have made progress through provision of certain services, if it wasn’t for corruption we would be much further than we are today.”
More in Local
-
SA to use WEF Africa summit to address inequality
-
Fransman could be hauled before WC Scopa
-
Dlodlo calls for calm in Coligny, Vuwani following violent protests
-
Makhura describes Philip Kgosana as 'national hero'
-
14 injured in Garsfontein bakkie accident
-
Cape communities call on govt to help fight crime
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.