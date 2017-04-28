Fleurhof residents vow to continue protests until power restored

Angry community members took to the streets on Friday morning, blocking Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Fleurhof near Florida say they don’t understand why they haven’t had electricity for the past five days, adding that they will continue with their demonstrations until city power restores their supply.

Police are closely monitoring the situation.

A resident in the area says she's frustrated.

“The food is rotten in the fridges, we don’t know what to do with the kids. Bathing, cooking – it's just a mess.”

City Power says the outage is due to a high voltage fault affecting two of its substations.

It says its technicians are working to restore power by Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Virgil James says: “Florida and Lea Glen (in Roodepoort) were affected, but Roodepoort was restored the next day and since then we have been struggling to restore power.”