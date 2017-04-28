Fleurhof residents vow to continue protests until power restored
Angry community members took to the streets on Friday morning, blocking Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Fleurhof near Florida say they don’t understand why they haven’t had electricity for the past five days, adding that they will continue with their demonstrations until city power restores their supply.
Angry community members took to the streets on Friday morning, blocking Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres.
Police are closely monitoring the situation.
A resident in the area says she's frustrated.
“The food is rotten in the fridges, we don’t know what to do with the kids. Bathing, cooking – it's just a mess.”
City Power says the outage is due to a high voltage fault affecting two of its substations.
It says its technicians are working to restore power by Friday afternoon.
Spokesperson Virgil James says: “Florida and Lea Glen (in Roodepoort) were affected, but Roodepoort was restored the next day and since then we have been struggling to restore power.”
More in Local
-
Coup plot suspect identified
-
[WATCH LIVE] PAC stalwart Philip Kgosana laid to rest
-
[WATCH] Gordhan: The ANC must change course or face the people
-
[LISTEN] Is economic freedom in our lifetime possible?
-
Man shot in Roodepoort home
-
Truck driver killed in Bronkhorstspruit crash to be buried over the weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.