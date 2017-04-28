DA: Eskom must answer claims it paid off anti-nuclear research groups

The DA alleges that Eskom paid the CSIR and the CRSES millions of rands in for their silence on government nuclear aspirations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) plans to write to write to Parliament to request that Eskom be summoned to account for damning allegations that the entity has paid off anti-nuclear research groups.

The party alleges that Eskom paid the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) millions of rands in exchange for their silence on government nuclear aspirations.

Earlier this week, the Western Cape High Court set aside nuclear agreements signed by government with vendor countries, declaring them unlawful and unconstitutional.

DA’s Natasha Mazzone says these allegations are serious and should be probed immediately.

“These allegations are serious and are indicative of alleged corruption that has captured our government and state-owned entities. The DA will certainly continue to fight against the onslaught of state capture.”

Meanwhile, Eskom has described as misleading and malicious allegations that it paid off anti-nuclear research groups.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the utility is ready to respond to any allegations in Parliament if and when they are summoned.

“We welcome the opportunity to go and explain our case to anybody who has been formally constituted.”

Phasiwe has also confirmed the two organisations have done work for Eskom in the past.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)