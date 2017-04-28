Court approves development on land restitution site
The Tramway Road Trust sold the property after receiving it for free from the City of Cape Town in 2001.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has approved a multimillion-rand development on a land restitution site sold by its claimants in Bantry Bay.
A private developer will now construct what will become the city's highest value residential property after a resident in the area challenged road access to the building.
In a 30-page judgment, Judge Vincent Saldanah said the applicant had failed to prove he would be affected by the 12 storey building and that he lacked standing to bring the application.
Sixty apartments with an average value of R12 million will be built on the 7,500 square metre property.
It's on the site where coloured families were forcibly removed during apartheid.
The elderly claimants sold the land after they were unable to develop the properties themselves.
Property developer Mike Flax says, “What saved the original complainants was the rise and uptick in the land values in the area. Not only did they get out of debt but they also left with about R2 million per family.”
Forty-seven apartments are already sold and the building is due for completion in June next year.
