City Power working on restoring power to Fleurhof

The area has been without power for almost a week now due to a high voltage fault that's affected two substations.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it's technicians are working around the clock to restore power in the Fleurhof area, where frustrated residents protested on Friday.

The area has been without power for almost a week now due to a high voltage fault that's affected two substations.

City Power's Virgil James has appealed for patience as they work to restore power.

“We understand that to not have power for five days is really frustrating, but they are working around the clock and hopefully this afternoon it will be restored.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)