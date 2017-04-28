City of Cape Town counts cost of theft, property damage

The city's libraries and clinics have been hardest hit, with claims being submitted in less than a year equalling almost R1m.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials say theft and malicious damage to property have resulted in almost R1 million in insurance claims in less than a year.

The city's JP Smith says cable theft and theft of computers at libraries have a negative impact on the most vulnerable communities.

Smith adds many people rely on the computers to find jobs and have access to the internet for study purposes.

“Vandalism of a community facility is problematic for a number of reasons: not only does it disrupt vital services to some of the most vulnerable individuals in the community, but it also impacts staff and community morale.”