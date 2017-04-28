Cabinet adds to chorus for swift probe into Bronkhorstspruit crash

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet is deeply concerned by the accident which killed 18 school children.

PRETORIA - Cabinet has joined calls for law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate the cause of an accident that killed 18 school children and two adults in Bronkhorstspruit a week ago.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Friday addressed the media on Cabinet's first meeting since the reshuffle.

This comes after the Presidency sent its condolences to the families of those killed.

Dlodlo says Cabinet is deeply concerned by the accident and has thanked all those who reacted swiftly in assisting the families.

“Cabinet thanks all government departments, NGOs, professionals and businesses who are supporting the affected families, as well as learner and staff from the schools during this difficult period.”

She also raised concerns about the alarming increase in road fatalities over the Easter weekend.

“Cabinet conveys its condolences to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives due to road accidents over the Easter holidays. The stats indicate that 50% of people who died were pedestrians.”

Dlodlo made it clear that government would not tolerate reckless and negligent driving on the country's roads and those found guilty would not go unpunished.

