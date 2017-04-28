Cabinet adds to chorus for swift probe into Bronkhorstspruit crash
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says Cabinet is deeply concerned by the accident which killed 18 school children.
PRETORIA - Cabinet has joined calls for law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate the cause of an accident that killed 18 school children and two adults in Bronkhorstspruit a week ago.
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Friday addressed the media on Cabinet's first meeting since the reshuffle.
This comes after the Presidency sent its condolences to the families of those killed.
Dlodlo says Cabinet is deeply concerned by the accident and has thanked all those who reacted swiftly in assisting the families.
“Cabinet thanks all government departments, NGOs, professionals and businesses who are supporting the affected families, as well as learner and staff from the schools during this difficult period.”
She also raised concerns about the alarming increase in road fatalities over the Easter weekend.
“Cabinet conveys its condolences to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives due to road accidents over the Easter holidays. The stats indicate that 50% of people who died were pedestrians.”
Dlodlo made it clear that government would not tolerate reckless and negligent driving on the country's roads and those found guilty would not go unpunished.
WATCH: Learners pay tribute to Bronkhorstspruit crash victims
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
City of CT changes electricity billing to promote equity
-
City Power working on restoring power to Fleurhof
-
Necsa: Ruling not a vote against nuclear power
-
Cosatu in Gauteng cynical about 'radical economic transformation'
-
NPA won't reveal targets of alleged coup plotter
-
Case against men accused of killing Coligny boy postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.