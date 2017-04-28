Belhar sub-station fire extinguished

The fire has caused an electricity outage in area.

CAPE TOWN - A fire at a power sub-station in Belhar, caused an electricity outage in area, has been brought under control.

Fire and rescue services' Liesl Moodie says the cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

“The fire has already been extinguished.

“However, surrounding areas have been affected by the electrical fire. So areas are without power at this time.”