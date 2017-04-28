Athletics: London Marathon unveils new half-distance mass race for 2018

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Athletics: London Marathon unveils new half-distance mass race for 2018

A total of 7,500 places will be reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs in the race.

FILE: London Marathon participants. Picture: @LondonMarathon.
FILE: London Marathon participants. Picture: @LondonMarathon.
one hour ago

LONDON - London Marathon organisers have announced plans for a mass participation half-marathon next year as part of a campaign to encourage the city's communities to interact.

A statement on Friday said leading athletes will run with amateurs in a mass participation event across closed roads in London on 4 March.

A total of 7,500 places will be reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs in the race.

"We are creating an event that is unique, that is fun, that people will want to come back to year after year," said event director Hugh Brasher. "The Big Half is a celebration of community and life."

As part of the campaign, plans have also been announced for a run for younger competitors, a relay for community groups and a festival in Greenwich.

The London Marathon was co-founded by Brasher's father Chris, in 1981. Around 40,000 runners took part in last Sunday's race, with an estimated 800,000 supporters lining the route.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA