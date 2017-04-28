Athletics: London Marathon unveils new half-distance mass race for 2018
A total of 7,500 places will be reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs in the race.
LONDON - London Marathon organisers have announced plans for a mass participation half-marathon next year as part of a campaign to encourage the city's communities to interact.
A statement on Friday said leading athletes will run with amateurs in a mass participation event across closed roads in London on 4 March.
A total of 7,500 places will be reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs in the race.
"We are creating an event that is unique, that is fun, that people will want to come back to year after year," said event director Hugh Brasher. "The Big Half is a celebration of community and life."
As part of the campaign, plans have also been announced for a run for younger competitors, a relay for community groups and a festival in Greenwich.
The London Marathon was co-founded by Brasher's father Chris, in 1981. Around 40,000 runners took part in last Sunday's race, with an estimated 800,000 supporters lining the route.
More in Sport
-
Smooth Sharapova cruises into Stuttgart semis
-
Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
-
SA’s Gift Ngoepe takes Major League Baseball by storm
-
Kenya says another 'high-profile athlete' failed doping test
-
Rooney hopeful of future despite poor season
-
Defeat nothing to be scared of, Klitschko tells Joshua
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.