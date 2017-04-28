Appeal for information on dead leopard

NPA won't reveal targets of alleged coup plotter
Local
A leopard was knocked over and killed on the N7 near Clanwilliam.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Leopard Trust is appealing to anyone with information to come forward after a leopard was knocked over and killed on the N7 near Clanwilliam.
A passing motorist spotted the animal's body earlier this week, but by the time authorities had arrived on the scene, it had vanished.
The leopard is a protected species and is classified as vulnerable.
Trust researcher Jeannie Hayward is appealing to motorists to take care while driving in the Cape’s mountain passes, especially at night.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.