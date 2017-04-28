Appeal for information on dead leopard

A leopard was knocked over and killed on the N7 near Clanwilliam.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Leopard Trust is appealing to anyone with information to come forward after a leopard was knocked over and killed on the N7 near Clanwilliam.

A passing motorist spotted the animal's body earlier this week, but by the time authorities had arrived on the scene, it had vanished.

The leopard is a protected species and is classified as vulnerable.

Trust researcher Jeannie Hayward is appealing to motorists to take care while driving in the Cape’s mountain passes, especially at night.