'Alleged coup plotter has a case to answer'
A court heard that Elvis Ramosebudi, 33, allegedly went to big companies asking for donations to fund his assassination plot.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says although the State wants to send the man accused of plotting to assassinate Cabinet ministers for mental observation, they believe he has a case to answer.
The Johannesburg magistrates court heard that 33-year-old Elvis Ramosebudi allegedly went to big companies asking for donations to fund his assassination plot.
He has formally been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
WATCH: Coup plot suspect charged
Ramosebudi is an unemployed 33-year-old man who says he can't recall whether he had visited a mental institution before.
The Hawks say he approached potential donors asking for R140 million to fund his operation which involved snipers.
Investigators say they monitored Ramosebudi for almost seven months and intercepted letters which he sent to potential donors.
Although the NPA says at this stage there is no need for treason charges to be added, spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says they are confident the decision to charge him was not a premature move.
“That will not lead to an embarrassment because we believe, as the State, it’s our duty to protect the citizens of this country.”
The Hawks say those whose names appear on the hit list are believed to be beneficiaries of state capture.
(Edited by Winnie Thelestane)
More in Local
-
SA’s Gift Ngoepe takes Major League Baseball by storm
-
Cosatu expects Zuma to address ‘disciplined members’ on May Day
-
'Hawks leadership issues in Mbalula’s hands'
-
City of CT changes electricity billing to promote equity
-
Cabinet adds to chorus for swift probe into Bronkhorstspruit crash
-
City Power working on restoring power to Fleurhof
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.