'Alleged coup plotter has a case to answer'

A court heard that Elvis Ramosebudi, 33, allegedly went to big companies asking for donations to fund his assassination plot.

The man accused of plotting to kill 19 people, including Cabinet members, has been identified as 33-year-old Elvis Ramosebudi. He appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court on 28 April 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says although the State wants to send the man accused of plotting to assassinate Cabinet ministers for mental observation, they believe he has a case to answer.

The Johannesburg magistrates court heard that 33-year-old Elvis Ramosebudi allegedly went to big companies asking for donations to fund his assassination plot.

He has formally been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

WATCH: Coup plot suspect charged

Ramosebudi is an unemployed 33-year-old man who says he can't recall whether he had visited a mental institution before.

The Hawks say he approached potential donors asking for R140 million to fund his operation which involved snipers.

Investigators say they monitored Ramosebudi for almost seven months and intercepted letters which he sent to potential donors.

Although the NPA says at this stage there is no need for treason charges to be added, spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says they are confident the decision to charge him was not a premature move.

“That will not lead to an embarrassment because we believe, as the State, it’s our duty to protect the citizens of this country.”

The Hawks say those whose names appear on the hit list are believed to be beneficiaries of state capture.

(Edited by Winnie Thelestane)

