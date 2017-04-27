Zuma calls for spirit of oneness and non-racial SA

President Jacob Zuma says citizens should try to focus more on the positive things the ANC has done since 1994.

UMHLABAUYALINGANA - President Jacob Zuma has called for a spirit of oneness in the country and for all South Africans to fight against racism.

Zuma was speaking at Freedom Day Commemorations in Manguzi on Thursday.

The president said there was a lot to celebrate in the country and that citizens should try to focus more on the positive things the African National Congress (ANC) had done since 1994.

Zuma also took a swipe at other politicians whom he says did not seem to understand politics or democracy.

He appeared to take a swipe at the Economic Freedom Fighters and the party’s disruptions in Parliament by telling the audience that politics did not mean hurling insults and screaming.

He said all citizens should aim for a non-racial South Africa.

“The spirit of non-racialism should not only extend to the people as a whole but it should also be a firm foundation stone upon which our new society stands.”

PRESIDENT TAKES AIM AT ANTI-ZUMA INITIATIVES

Zuma also took aim at opposition parties and civil society groups who gathered on Thursday, saying the official celebrations for Freedom Day were in Manguzi.

The president spoke about some people who he said had spent money in order to go and hurl insults at a particular organisation.

Zuma also continued his call for radical economic transformation.

“We need fundamental changes in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy.”

The president added that the local Manguzi police station would be upgraded as a part of plans to deal with cross-border crime in the area.

